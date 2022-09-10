Footy preliminary final set to honour the late queen

With the do-or-die Preliminary final showdown between the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks and the Willunga Demons taking place today, the players will show their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The elimination clash at Strathalbyn will see both teams line up after the Reserve Grade game and form a guard of honour with a minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Players will also wear black armbands in a showing of mourning for Her Majesty.
The Great Southern Football League Men's A Grade Preliminary Final will take place at Strathalbyn Oval from 2:30pm.
The winner of today's match will go on to next weekend's Grand Final and face the outstanding and undefeated for 2022 McLaren Eagles.
For more details please head to: www.playhq.com/afl/org/great-southern-football-league-sa
