The win or go home clash between the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks and the Willunga Demons has produced one of the most heart stopping finishes and seen one team squeak by to book their ticket to the Grand Final.
The Great Southern Football League Men's A Grade Preliminary final was held at Strathalbyn Football Club on Saturday, September 10 and it was a nail biter right till the end.
Advertisement
Before the match started, both teams lined up after the Reserve Grade game and formed a guard of honour with a minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Players also donned black armbands in a showing of mourning for Her Majesty.
Myponga came out the gates and looked to be everywhere in the first quarter. Their ball movement and flow through the corridor had the Demons stunned and when the first quarter came to an end, if the second was anything like the first, it was looking to be a blowout. 4.2 (26) to 1.1 (7).
There was a bit of argy-bargy when the first quarter ended which had the crowd pumped up. As the second quarter began, Myponga's pressure was still sky high and it put the Dees under enormous pressure. The wet ground and intense pressure saw players slipping over at crucial moments on both sides.
Willunga under pressure still managed to make the most of their opportunities in front of goal and when the halftime siren sounded, they trailed by two kicks. 6.3 (39) to 4.3 (27).
Coming out of the big break, Willunga went on a tear. They slotted a very solid five goals, holding Myponga to only one goal in the third, but Myponga in no way looked down and out. Heading into the final quarter, Willunga had wrestled the lead back in their favour, 9.6 (60) to 7.5 (47).
It was time for the final quarter. Would it be a Myponga miracle comeback or would the Dees blaze away to the grand final?
Myponga came out in force. They played like they didn't want their September to end. With a flurry of five goals they had pulled right up to Willunga and with a grand final berth in sight, they trailed by one point heading into the final minute of the match.
When the final siren sounded, it was the mighty Willunga Demons holding onto a one point victory to put them into the Great Southern Football League's Men A Grade Grand Final.
Red Hot Dees: Darcy Scott, Braden Altus, Harrison Mills, Marcus Burdett, Cameron Hutchens and Lachlan Scott.
Mightiest Mudlarks: Samuel Kennedy, Ryan Kelly, Levi Proude, Elliot Chalmers, Nathan Hedger and Cam Dahlitz.
The Willunga Demons will face off with the McLaren Eagles in the grand final on Saturday, September 17 at Goolwa Oval at 2:30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.