All The Presidents Men come out on top in table tennis finals

All The Presidents Men have taken home the top spot over Inman Valley Blue in the Great Southern Table Tennis Association's 2022 Winter competition.
The grand final was played recently at the Port Elliot Hall and both teams fought hard to get the win.
All The Presidents Men were able to take control during most of the singles games, while Inman Valley Blue held onto the doubles.
In the end, the score was 10-8 with All The Presidents Men winning the anticipated game.
Round 1 Singles
Inman Valley Blue 2 V All The Presidents Men 4
Round 1 Doubles
Inman Valley Blue 2 V All The Presidents Men 1
Round 2 Singles
Inman Valley Blue 2 V All The Presidents Men 4
Round 2 Doubles
Inman Valley Blue 2 V All The Presidents Men 1
