All The Presidents Men come out on top in table tennis finals

Updated September 12 2022 - 12:58am, first published September 11 2022 - 11:31pm
Premiers All The Presidents Men Left to Right - Peter, James, Reece, Brenton, Peter and Andrew. Picture Supplied

All The Presidents Men have taken home the top spot over Inman Valley Blue in the Great Southern Table Tennis Association's 2022 Winter competition.

