Willunga secures 2022 Great Southern Netball Association Premiership Title

It was a perfect day for the Great Sothern Netball Association's Grand Final game day.
Competitors and spectators from all over the region descended on Victor Harbor Netball Club on Saturday, September 10 to see their team take victory.
11&U Div 1
McLaren Red 21 V Strathalbyn 30
McLaren Vale won the first quarter, but Strath intensified their pressure in the second quarter. A brilliant third quarter by Strath with the attacking end working well together. The last quarter was even with both teams working hard all over the court, but Strath were the eventual winners. Congratulations to both teams.
11&U Div 2
Strathalbyn Red 28 V Yankalilla 8
Both teams came out with a strong start with only two gaols in it at quarter time. From there, Strath took control with strong defence sending the ball down to their accurate shooters. Yank fought hard until the end. A game played in great spirit.
13&U Div 1
Strathalbyn Red 24 V Langhorne Creek 29
What a fantastic game to watch. Creek got off to an impressive start scoring freely. Both teams played strong, competitive netball all game. The game had it all, girls on the ground fighting hard for the ball. Creek played their best game all season maintaining their lead for the whole game to win the Premiership. So proud of their efforts, a great game by all.
13&U Div 2
Myponga 29 V McLaren Vale 17
Grand Final morning both teams came out firing. Vale applied great pressure all down the court but Myponga's attacking line were too strong as they took the lead. Myponga held onto this lead despite Vale's pressure. Both teams never gave up, playing to the final whistle with Myponga winning the Grand Final after a big season.
Inter 1
Langhorne Creek 43 V Myponga 25
In a high standard game, both teams started strongly and showed we were in for a dog fight. Langhorne Creek settled first, but Myponga came back strongly. The game could have gone either way at 1/2 time but it was Langhorne Creek who applied immense defensive pressure that resulted in turnovers and rewarded with accurate shooting by Ranii Ella. All players played in the spirit of the game and spectators enjoyed a high skilled game of netball.
Inter 2
Langhorne Creek 40 V Strathalbyn 28
It was a tight game, with the defensive end and mid court keeping the game tight for the 1st quarter. Accurate shooting from Langhorne Creek saw them with a comfortable lead at half time. Strath made changes in the third quarter which saw success in that quarter. However, Creek held strong and played out the last quarter to gain back a comfortable lead. A great game by all.
Inter 3
McLaren Vale 36 V Strathalbyn 34
What a game! This was everything a grand final should be. In the end Vale won by 2 goals. Well done to Strath, it was a great competitive game.
Inter 4
McLaren Vale 27 V Myponga 36
Myponga started strongly with great defensive pressure to force McLaren Vale to make errors which Myponga capitalised on. This was a full team effort by Myponga to run out winners. A great game played by both teams.
League
Willunga 60 V Victor Harbor 58
The League final was an outstanding display of Netball. Both teams played at an elite level. The lead swung both ways, but tall defender Zali Reid came on to the court with impact and Willunga pushed away to take the win.
Senior 2
McLaren Vale 52 V Myponga 46
Myponga started well scoring the first 3 goals. McLaren Vale made positional changes in the 2nd quarter and full court defensive pressure turned the game around. Credit to Myponga who never gave up but McLarens work in the defensive circle, court play and ability to capitalise on turnovers saw them on top at the end of the game by 6 goals.
Senior 3
Mount Compass 38 V Myponga 23
Well, it was a brilliant grand final to watch. Myponga put up a hard contest throughout the whole 4 quarters. Mount Compass were consistent all game, strong throughout the mid court with a solid contest between the two centre players. Compass led the whole game and were able to retain the shield as back-to-back Premiers!
Senior 4
Myponga 38 V Mount Compass 37
Myponga started strongly with settled play all over the court. Myponga defenders made it incredibly difficult for Mt Compass to score forcing changes in the Compass attack. These changes allowed Mt Compass to claw back Myponga's lead. Myponga goalies were incredibly accurate and didn't allow Mt Compass rebound opportunities. Mt Compass fought hard and played a tough third and fourth quarter to force a draw at full time. A tough over time contest by both teams. Myponga GA Jo Ormond scoring an amazing goal on the whistle to win.
Senior 5
Langhorne Creek 51 V Willunga 25
Creek came out strong from the start and managed to keep their momentum. Thankyou to Willunga for a great game.
Senior 6
McLaren Vale V Goolwa
A very competitive game between two strong rivals. McLaren Vale came through as back-to-back premiers with strong defence and solid scoring. A great game by all.
