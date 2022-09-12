Willunga secures 2022 Great Southern Netball Association Premiership Title

In a high standard game, both teams started strongly and showed we were in for a dog fight. Langhorne Creek settled first, but Myponga came back strongly. The game could have gone either way at 1/2 time but it was Langhorne Creek who applied immense defensive pressure that resulted in turnovers and rewarded with accurate shooting by Ranii Ella. All players played in the spirit of the game and spectators enjoyed a high skilled game of netball.