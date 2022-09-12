Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Angela Schiller

My aim as a councillor is to provide a stronger voice for disability while representing and listening to the community as a whole.
As a person who is blind, "Seeing things differently" is my motto. It's about bringing a different perspective to council decisions.
My lived experience of using many services provided by the council gives me insights to help shape a more-inclusive city.
I've sat on committees at a local, state and national level as a disability advocate, including the City of Victor Harbor's Disability Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee for over 10 years.
I've confidently used adaptive technology to read documents, emails, messages and websites in my various committee roles.
I'll bring a range of skills to council as a primary producer, small business owner, working woman and mother.
I want to see practical planning to enable better access to services and transport, affordable and accessible housing options, youth engagement and an even greater focus on positive ageing.
I will bring a practical and constructive approach to council decision making.
