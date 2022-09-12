The Times

Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Angela Schiller

By Angela Schiller
September 12 2022 - 4:00am
Angela Schiller

My aim as a councillor is to provide a stronger voice for disability while representing and listening to the community as a whole.

Local News

