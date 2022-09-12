Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Marilyn Henderson

For the past four years I have focused my energy on representing the Victor Harbor community.
As an Elected Member I Chair the Community Services, Disability Access and Inclusion, and Southern Communities Transport Scheme Committees, and the Arts and Culture Advisory Group.
I'm a member of the CEO Performance Review Committee, The Positive Ageing Taskforce, Tree Assessment Panel, Festival and Events Working Party, Friends of the Library Committee, and Renewable Energy Advisory Group.
I was Deputy Mayor for 1 year.
I represent our Council on the Murray-Darling Association, Region 6 and Australian Coastal Council's Association Committees; one of the two SA representatives of SA Coastal Councils on the latter.
I successfully tabled Motions to reduce our Council's Carbon Footprint and for the SA LGA to lobby the Federal Government to remove the Luxury Car Tax on Electric Vehicles.
I'm passionate about creating environments that are inviting and accessible and, with a growing younger demographic, encouraging Intergenerational Connectedness, a sense of community, and opportunities for shared activities.
Services need to be designed and delivered in ways that are inclusive of and respectful to the needs of all, with equitable access to facilities and services.
I bring a logical, rational approach to decision-making, and believe that Social Justice, Integrity and protection of the Environment are paramount.
