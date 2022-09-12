The Times

Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Marilyn Henderson

By Marilyn Henderson
September 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marilyn Henderson

For the past four years I have focused my energy on representing the Victor Harbor community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.