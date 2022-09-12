The Southern Breakers Soccer Club was back in action and travelling all over the place looking for the back of the net wherever they played.
U11 Miniroos
Under 11's - September 11, 2022
The Southern Breakers Under 11 Boys returned to Plympton Park, the second visit to this venue in three weeks. The game kicked off at an early 8:30am against Plympton Bulldogs Red.
Breakers again fielded an effective team, with a focus on building on their previous weeks efforts. The opposition posting a couple of early exceptional goals which proved too difficult to defend. End of first half, Bulldogs 3, Breakers 0.
The second half of the game, Breakers posted the first goal. With a number of opportunities missed by Breakers towards the end of the game, final score did not reflect the efforts of this game. Final scores: Bulldogs 5, Breakers 1.
Breaker goals: Milan Ferraro, 1. Next week is our final game for the season, playing at home. Go Breakers!
U15 Girls
The Breakers U15s played the penultimate game of the season on Sunday with an epic away trip to Nuriootpa to play Barossa United that resulted in 0-3 win for the Port Elliot girls.
The Breakers started strongly and apart from a few chances for Barossa to get into a scoring position were not seriously challenged throughout the game.
All three goals came within a five-minute window in the first half.
The first came from a corner taken by Kayte O'Donnell with the selfless Abby Ellis flicking a great pass to Nila Mohring who put the ball in the net.
The second goal came from another corner place superbly by O'Donnell and headed in by Mohring.
Barossa then managed to get into the attacking zone but brave goalie Ella Bryant charged out and grabbed the ball before they could get a serious shot off.
Within a minute Mohring got her hattrick with a beautiful curling shot that scooped over the goalie and gave her no chance.
Barossa went on the attack again but Lokke Rennerts, Hannah Rowlands, Tayor Perry and Sophia Moore combined in defence to stop them getting a chance of a goal.
The Breakers continued their strong play in the second half with Mohring close again. A pass across the goal from Ella Keam to Lucy Boundey saw another shot go just wide.
The game finished at 0-3 with great performances in the midfield by Zoe Warren, Estelle Dybala and Amber Kim to keep feeding the ball forwards throughout the game.
Next week the girls play their final game at the season at home against Elizabeth Grove who will be keen to try and secure second place overall on the ladder.
Other Team Scores
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.