A new laundry facility at the Victor Harbor Salvation Army will look to give Fleurieu Peninsula community members doing it tough a fresh start.
Putting on a pair of clean clothing after a wash is not only hygienic, but makes you feel better and puts you in a confident mind frame.
The Salvation Army Corps at Victor Harbor are now offering anyone in need of a hot shower and some clean clothes to drop in and use the newly updated facility at 22 Bartel Boulevard.
Salvation Army Captain, Nathan Hodges said the funding from the Fleurieu Community Homeless Fund that made this all possible is a blessing.
"There's shower packs here with all the essentials needed to make a fresh start," Mr Hodges said.
"We provide laundry powder, disinfectant, showers and towels. This all comes from donations from the community and ready to use for those doing it tough."
The grant was for $2,500 from the Fleurieu Foundation and that went towards the refurbishment of the room
Fleurieu Foundation's, Isobel McGarry said Mark Cox had a big hand in the transformation of the room and a real driving force in making sure the project came to life.
"It was something that needed to happen," Ms McGarry said.
"They patched the walls up, provided the plumbing, the bench and laundry tub. It's a real benefit to the community and we'll keep looking for ways to serve the needs of our community."
The laundry service is now open and functional for the community to use.
"It's getting used around four to five times a week at the moment," Mr Hodges said.
"It's a bit quiet at the moment, but we'd love to see more people in need using it. If people are looking to use the facilities, they can get in contact with me or the Salvation Army and as long as someone is on site, they're free to use it."
To book your spot and use the newly refurbished laundry facility at Victor Harbor Salvation Army Corps, please call: 8552 7474
Community members who wish to donate new towels, and toiletries can drop them off at 22 Bartel Boulevard, Victor Harbor, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.
You can also donate a gift online at www.community.salvationarmy.or.au/t/victor-harbor-salvos
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.