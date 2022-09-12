Celebrating Fleurieu foster families during Foster and Kinship Carer Week

Local couple Tony and Laura have been thanked and celebrated this week for opening their home to their foster son.
This Foster and Kinship Carer Week, September 11-17, the Fleurieu couple said they could not imagine life any other way.
Tony said since opening their home two years ago the family had bonded through camping, gardening and board games.
"He's done more for us than we have for him," he said.
The foster carers applied to the ac.care foster network after about two years of discussions and Tony said he could not believe they had waited so long.
"I can't believe that I was hesitant about it at the start because the way I feel about him now and the bond that we all have is amazing," he said.
Laura said though she and Tony could not have biological children, she never gave up the hope of raising a child.
"We couldn't have our own children and I knew we still had a lot to give a child," she said.
After meeting all requirements through the approval process to become foster carers, Laura and Tony received a phone call to arrange a meeting with the then-three-year-old boy at a local playground.
A few days later their lives changed forever when Tony said "He just waltzed in with his suitcase like 'yep, no problem'."
The self proclaimed busy-people said they adapted their lifestyle and saw the boy's confidence and independence bloom.
The five-year-old has become a true part of their family and Laura said all their family and friends loved him.
"My mum was a foster child, so it wasn't strange to our family and we love him like he is our own," she said.
The couple encouraged anyone interested in learning more about foster care to attend an ac.care information session or contact the country-specialist organisation.
"A lot of people think about foster care, but don't always know how to get involved or are a little bit scared to take that first step," Laura said.
"If there is anybody even just considering it, look into it because we just keep hearing about the thousands of children that are out there that are desperate for homes and carers," Tony said.
ac.care is looking for more country people like Tony and Laura to become foster carers and offer children and young people, who cannot live with their birth families, a chance to thrive in a safe and nurturing home in their own community.
ac.care foster care manager Dani Atkinson said foster carers were needed all over regional and country South Australia.
"We need carers in the Fleurieu Peninsula, Adelaide Hills, Murraylands, Riverland and Limestone Coast," she said.
"Care doesn't have to be long-term - we also need short-term and emergency carers, as well as respite carers to occasionally provide a break for primary carers, such as on a weekend or for a day when carers have other commitments."
Ms Atkinson explained the backgrounds of carers was diverse, from young adults to retirees, single people, same sex couples and people with experience raising their own children or new to caring for young people.
"It really helps to have a diverse pool of carers to match the needs of children to the homes available," she said.
The country specialist works with people who are considering making a commitment to care for vulnerable babies, children and teenagers by providing an initial assessment, training, connection with other carers and ongoing 24/7 support to ensure carers have the assistance they require.
For information on becoming a foster carer, visit https://www.accare.org.au/services/foster-care/ or call 1300 222 273
