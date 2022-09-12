With their picturesque and breathtaking views, the Port Elliot Bowling Club have held their Opening Day with great success.
With several community leaders attending the day, Port Elliot Bowling Club President, Iain Love said the weather was perfect to begin their new season of bowls and thanked some of the leaders who were unable to attend for their continuous help with the club.
"Rebekha Sharkie, our federal member for Mayo is unfortunately unable to attend, due to returning to Canberra for the Queen's ceremony," Mr Love said.
"But, we'd like to thank her for her support to our club over the past few years and particularly in the letter she wrote in support for our new floodlights."
Club Patron, Phil Dodd thanked everyone at the club for their continuous efforts.
"On behalf of my family, I'd just like to say with several generations a part of this club, it's a proud tradition to be the patron of this club," Mr Dodd said.
"I'm very honoured to continue that responsibility. We've got great sponsors here at the club and I know why they're so attracted to the club, it's because of the friendly nature of the members."
Member for Finniss, David Basham and Alexandrina Council Mayor, Keith Parkes were in attendance and Mayor Parkes said it was beautiful to be at the club once again.
"What you've got here at Port Elliot Bowling Club is just amazing," Mayor Parkes said.
"What you also contribute to the community is also outstanding. Without volunteers, things wouldn't happen and this place wouldn't be as beautiful as it is without all the continuous efforts.
"There's something very special about this place and the new lighting system fitted will provide much better vision for players moving forward.
"I think there's going to be some difficulty for bowlers in concentrating with that view. It's always a pleasure to visit this vibrant club. It's a tremendous asset to the community."
Community leaders then engaged in a game of lawn bowls with members and then were treated to an afternoon tea.
