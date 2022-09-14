The people of Victor Harbor are mourning the death of Andrew 'Sid' James, a local icon and beloved member of our community.
Mr James, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, aged 64, was well known around town and loved by much of the community.
He was full of spirit and was always happy to have a chat, he will be remembered for his community spirit, sheer determination and quick wit.
Mr James was a renowned local ironman, triathlete, water skier, windsurfer, footballer, father, gardener, fundraiser, advocate and friend.
His life-long friend Brad Butler said he was a great and crazy man.
"Everything in life is Yin and Yang, and Sid pre-accident was crazy, would push the envelope, he just drove himself. What came out as craziness pre-accident, post-accident just converted into raw determinism," he said.
"The complexity of Sid, it's very hard to put your finger on... whether it's orchids, red wine, water skiing, triathlon- that was Sid.
"He was a funny bugger to be around, very cheeky, great sense of humour and they are favourite memories."
Mr James was a life-member of the Encounter Bay Football Club, having played more than 200 senior games and helping his teammates win the B grade premiership in 1982.
Club president Todd Butler said the club was saddened and shocked by his passing.
"He played over 200 senior games for the club, he was involved in the committee, he was quite heavily involved as a young bloke in the initial building of the current clubrooms and also involved in the extension of the changerooms," Todd Butler said.
"He certainly wasn't afraid to get in, do a bit of work and get his hands dirty."
When they were younger, Mr James and Todd Butler played in the senior colts team and some A grade games together. Todd Butler said Mr James was a good team man.
"At our first game next year we will be wearing black armbands for Sid and there will be some decisions made regarding a memorial for Sid at the footy club," Todd Butler said.
Also a life-member at the club, Brad Butler said he was fearless on and off the field.
"Sid is the first person I can remember wearing a helmet playing footy," Brad Butler said.
"He was fearless, and to his own detriment sometimes, because he was at the bottom of the pack every time, he wasn't super skilled, but he would just drive himself to cover the field and make a difference."
In 1993, Mr James was a fit 35-year-old triathlete when he fell from his bike during training, breaking his neck and becoming a quadriplegic just days after his son, Thomas, was born.
"Once told I was a quadriplegic for the rest of my life I was very disappointed and for a little while I wondered 'why me?' But after that I just wanted to get out of the hospitals and start my new life," Mr James told The Times in 2016.
He went on to run the Victor Harbor Triathlon Fun Run and Walk, which he directed for 27 years until 2021.
In 2019 he was inducted into Triathlon SA's Hall of Fame.
During his time as race director the event won countless awards including Triathlon SA's Event of the Year, Advantage SA's Sport Award in the Hills and Coast regions, the City of Victor Harbor's Australia Day Event of the Year and many, many more.
Mr James passed on his race-director role to Jason Delfos and the event name was changed to the Sid James Victor Harbor Triathlon in 2022.
It is regarded as one of the best multisport festivals in the state.
At the time of his accident Mr James was training to enter his first Ironman event. This plan was not forgotten, but put on hold until he was able to complete the Busselton Ironman in 2018.
His friend of 30 years and fellow triathlete Kevin Fergusson pulled him in the run, ride and swim event at Busselton in 2018 to help him achieve his goal.
"I met him in the early 90s when he was doing triathlons as well," Mr Fergusson said.
"Towards the end, especially doing the Ironman and lead up races to Hawaii and then obviously the heartbreak of not doing Hawaii, and then finally doing Busso, those three years that we spent together and did a lot of races... the friendship really grew over those three years we became quite close with all the training and going away with him."
Mr Fergusson said his favourite memory of Mr James was crossing the finish line at Busselton and seeing the emotion in his face.
"You could see the tears in Sid's eyes, and the emotion before we got there as well and walking down the finish line. It was actually better finishing in Busso with the local support, rather than in Hawaii because no one would have known Sid as much in Hawaii as they did here in Australia," Mr Fergusson said.,
"It was huge, to see the emotions and Sid finally get that medal around his neck was beautiful."
Mr James told The Times in 2018 after becoming an Ironman: "There's no words which can say what went through my head, like Kevin said I was tearing up before the finish line."
Brad Butler also made the trip to Busselton to see Mr James become an Ironman and said it was amazing to witness him finally reach his goal.
"When the announcer yelled out 'Sid James you are an Ironman,' it's a very special memory," he said.
Brad Butler said Mr James was a complex man, the same person who had achieved all this sporting greatness was also an avid orchid grower who competed in regional orchid shows.
"It was a whole different side to Sid," he said.
He said Mr James had the same determination when it came to his orchids that he did for his different sporting achievements.
Last month Mr James was a guest speaker with Mr Fergusson at the Encounter Bay Football Club's life members and sponsors dinner.
Todd Butler said though Mr Fergusson was the main speaker, Mr James spoke about becoming an Ironman and was very proud to be there.
"It was quite a shock to everyone when he passed, particularly when quite a lot of us only saw him a week or so before," he said.
Mr James is survived by son, Thomas and daughter-in-law Jazmyn.
