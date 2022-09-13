The Times
Sammy McIntyre awarded prestigious Nuffield Scholarship

By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:00am
Sammy is chief financial officer of the family's farming business on the Fleurieu and Yorke Peninsulas and farm manager at their Parawa farm, Hillstream. Picture Supplied

Parawa farmer Samantha 'Sammy' McIntyre has been awarded a prestigious Nuffield Scholarship to study enriched animal environments and how they could benefit the sheep industry.

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

