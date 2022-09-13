Parawa farmer Samantha 'Sammy' McIntyre has been awarded a prestigious Nuffield Scholarship to study enriched animal environments and how they could benefit the sheep industry.
She was one of 19 emerging leaders from Australian agriculture to be awarded the prestigious scholarship.
Ms McIntyre is also part of the cohort that has taken on more women than men for the first time since the scholarship was started more than 70 years ago.
She is chief financial officer of the family's farming business on the Fleurieu and Yorke Peninsulas and farm manager at their Parawa farm, Hillstream.
Nuffield Australia chief executive officer Jodie Redcliffe was excited about the 2023 scholars and said they would all tackle issues that impact Australian agriculture.
"We're so excited by this cohort of Nuffield Scholars. They're from a wide range of industries - cropping, fishing, livestock and tree nuts - and we've got every state and territory represented," she said.
"All our scholars are tackling topics that are important to the sustainability of the industry they love - whether that's by optimising productivity, meeting market requirements, enhancing biosecurity, reducing chemical inputs, adapting to climate change or improving animal welfare."
Over the past few years, Ms McIntyre has led her family in overhauling their enterprise by implementing new best practices, which saw a boost in productivity- increasing ewe fecundity and lamb survival and reducing ewe mortality.
This has influenced her study, which will explore how enriching feedlot environments to encourage natural behaviours can benefit the sheep industry
She said it was becoming more common in the industry to use feedlots, drought lots, confinement feeding and yard weaning, but simply adding ramps, platforms or straw bales for lambs to play could see an improvement in the sheep's welfare.
"While these tools optimise production, ensure animal welfare and enhance land management, the trade off has been that animals are kept in relatively dull environments that can impinge on their freedom to express normal behaviours," she said.
"Increasingly consumers are seeking out higher welfare products, with increasing scrutiny on livestock industries - particularly intensive systems- challenging the status quo."
The scholarship, supported by Rabobank Australia, is worth $30,000 and will allow Ms McIntyre to travel Australia, plus countries in southern Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States which all have similar production systems to Australia.
She will also explore Canada and Europe, which have long histories in housing ruminant animals.
These visits will allow Ms McIntyre to learn from, and collaborate with some of the world's leading agricultural businesses and research institutions.
Ms Redcliffe said the scholarships enable producers to learn about farming systems and innovations that can be game-changers for Australian agriculture.
"Nuffield Australia opens the world up for people in agriculture who are brave enough to be out of their comfort zone," she said.
"A global perspective enables them to learn, be competitive and grow."
