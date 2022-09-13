The Yankalilla Men's Shed have celebrated Men's Shed Week in style and announced funding raised by the group that will go back into the community.
A Men's Shed is a dedicated, welcoming shared place where people come together, regardless of their background or ability-to share knowledge, learn new skills and develop old ones, and have a bit of fun.
The Yankalilla Men's Shed enjoyed a BBQ and celebrated raising $1600 for the Community Pantry Quiz Night which will go towards people struggling to feed themselves.
Yankalilla Men's Shed member, Phil Morecroft said it's all about supporting the community.
A lot of people are struggling, not just with food, it's bills and living costs as well," Mr Morecroft said.
"It will give people who are in need to grab a meal at the five churches in Yankalilla. It's now called Community Pantry because the cause keeps on growing. It's a fabulous concept and they support 43 families."
Member Sandy Scott recently went to Scotland and attended a Men's Shed in Biggar and found a lot of similarities to the ones in Australia and Yankalilla.
"It was a community Men's Shed in the middle of nowhere," Mr Scott said.
"I looked all over the place and then found it only four miles from where I was staying. I got a coffee and had a chat, it was great.
"They seem to have the same problems with money funding like a lot of other Men's Sheds. They make toys, but don't have places like Bunnings like we do. They need to get grants from the electricity board."
Australian Men's Shed Association Chairman, Paul Sladdin said the continual support and focus such as Men's Shed Week is a must for continual mental health growth in men.
"Men's Sheds are an Australian invention that is now an international phenomenon enhancing, even saving the lives of many men, and building better communities," Mr Sladdin said.
"At the shed, men have the opportunity to find friendship, a sense of purpose and a place to belong and contribute. Many men live fuller, healthier and happier lives through their involvement with their shed, but it doesn't stop there.
"Through local partnerships and community collaborations, Men's Sheds create stronger local communities.
"Shedders devote much of their time to worthwhile community endeavours. Delivering great benefits for the wider community through major projects, donating arts and crafts, participating in community events, and actively promoting men's health and wellbeing.
"Men's Sheds foster community spirit, cultivate social connectedness and contribute to building a more inclusive Australia."
