Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| David Kemp

I am seeking your vote to continue as a Councillor, to be YOUR voice representing our Community.
Financial Sustainability
I will work to focus rates revenue being directed towards projects and services that will produce the best results for Victor Harbor residents.
Assessment Management and Infrastructure
I will work for the cost-effective management of our assets and to safeguard and improve our Community infrastructure such as roads, footpaths, property, reserves and disability access.
Communication
I am always available to communicate with residents on matters that affect them.
Governance
I will work to ensure the Council acts ethically, meets the required risk management and compliance standards in the administration of the council operations as it seeks to improve services to the community.
Economic Development
I will support Business Victor Harbor to become self-sustainable Chamber of Commerce to promote the successful outcomes of local business.
Environment
I will work to protect and preserve the many natural assets of Victor Harbor.
