The ballots have been drawn and the race is heating up for those who are running to serve on one of our three local councils, Alexandrina Council, City of Victor Harbor and the District Council of Yankalilla.
Over the next few months we will be asking nominees the hard questions and coving everything you need to know - and it will all be regularly updated and easily accessible through this link.
Do you have a concern you would like us to ask the nominees about? email editor@victorharbortimes.com.au
The ballot order was drawn for each council on Tuesday 6 September and residents will soon begin to receive their mail out voting material, which will be sent out between October 14-20.
Voting will close at 5pm on Thursday 10 November, with the scrutiny and count happening on Saturday November 12.
Alexandrina Council ballot order announced- Wednesday, September 7
2022 Alexandrina Council Mayoral candidates.
West Ward candidates:
North Ward candidates:
South Ward candidates:
City of Victor Harbor to host Meet the Candidates Forum - Tuesday, September 13
City of Victor Harbor ballot order announced- Wednesday, September 7
2022 City of Victor Harbor Mayoral candidates.
Area Councillor candidates:
District Council of Yankalilla ballot order announced- Wednesday, September 7
Field Ward candidates:
Light Ward candidates:
