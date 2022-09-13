City of Victor Harbor to host candidates forum

To help the community decide who they will vote for in the upcoming council elections, the City of Victor Harbor will host a Meet the Candidates Forum.
There are three mayoral candidates and 19 area councillor candidates vying for a seat on the next council.
With ballots being mailed out from October 14-20, now is the perfect time for residents, ratepayers and business owners to get to know who they are voting for.
Read more:
On Wednesday, October 5 everyone in the community is welcome to attend the forum where they will be able to hear from nominees.
City of Victor Harbor acting chief executive officer Karen Rokicinski said it was extremely important for community members to research their candidates.
"Your vote in the 2022 Council Elections can make a huge difference to everyday life in your community," she said.
"Dispatch of ballot materials to electors for the 2022 Council Elections will take place in mid-October, so now is the time to start getting to know your candidates and thinking about who best aligns with your views."
"It's important to learn about your candidates because, if they are successful, they will be representing your interests on Council and will have an impact on the future of your neighbourhood."
"Our Meet the Candidates Forum on 5 October is an event you don't want to miss!"
The forum will be held at the Victor Harbor Convention Centre, McCracken Drive, from 7pm on Wednesday, October 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.