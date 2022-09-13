The Times
City of Victor Harbor to host candidates forum

By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 13 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:16am
Victor Harbors Mayoral candidates incumbent Mayor Moira Jenkins, former councillor Peter Charles and current councillor Nick Hayles. Picture by Sophie Conlon

To help the community decide who they will vote for in the upcoming council elections, the City of Victor Harbor will host a Meet the Candidates Forum.

