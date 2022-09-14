The Mount Compass Football Club have held their Presentation Dinner to celebrate their 2022 season.
The Bulldogs marked the special occasion with a major congratulations to Warren Jacobs and Mark Nash both awarded life membership for their long term efforts at the club.
It was an excellent night to celebrate a hard fought 2022 season and the club will look forward to 2023.
The Annual General Meeting for the club will be held on Wednesday, November 2 from 7pm at the club.
The club will look forward to their 99th season in 2023 and said on their Facebook page that "the foundations were laid this season for a big year."
All photos take by the talented Mark Liebich Photography.
