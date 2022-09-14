Tomorrow's minds and leaders of the Fleurieu Peninsula have revealed their Primary Years Programme projects to the region's leaders and the community.
Encounter Lutheran College has held their Year Six Primary Years Program (PYP) Exhibition with several community leaders attending to hear the next generations projects.
The PYP Exhibition occurs in a student's final year of involvement with the Primary Years Programme.
The PYP style of learning aims to nurture and develop young students as caring, active participants in a lifelong journey of learning.
It allows for students to engage in an in-depth, collaborative inquiry, then demonstrate on how to take action with their project.
It also has a big focus on developing real world skills such as: collaboration, communication and social skills.
The event was held in The Nest (Library) at the College on Tuesday, September 13 at 5.00pm.
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins said she was very impressed with the leadership qualities that these young students possessed.
"These are really important issues such as, the environment, body image, bullying and child cancer," Mayor Jenkins said.
"These issues are contemporary issues that are important to not just them, but adults as well. It's an inspiration to see these young leaders within our community who are so passionate about these subjects."
Encounter Lutheran's Primary Years Programme Coordinator, Alicia Puiatti said that the PYP is the college's framework for learning.
"Students get to choose an area of passion that they want to know more about and they've been working on it throughout their junior schooling experience," Ms Puiatti said.
"They begin the research individually, then link up with students who are looking at similar sorts of issues. Then as a group they research, but the main aspect of the project is to take action, making sure they make a difference with their learnings."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.