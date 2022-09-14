The Times
Encounter Lutheran College hold Year Six Primary Years Program Exhibition

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:25am, first published 2:53am
Tomorrow's minds and leaders of the Fleurieu Peninsula have revealed their Primary Years Programme projects to the region's leaders and the community.

