The 2023 Women's Santos Tour Down Under race will make its debut at the highest level of international competition and will feature a stage in the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Coastal sprints and iconic climbs will be among challenges and the event will be the first ever UCI Union Cycliste Internationale (ICU) Women's WorldTour stage race in the southern hemisphere after being elevated to the top category of racing for 2023.
The Fleurieu stage will see a Glenelg to Aldinga, 110.4km leg and it's set to be a sprinter's dream.
The peloton will roll out of Glenelg and travel south to the world-renowned McLaren Vale wine region.
Riders will have two opportunities to collect sprint points in Willunga, before a fast, flat finish on the coast at Snapper Point.
Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison said it's exciting to welcome the world's most elite female cyclists and cycling fans back to the state in January next year.
"The Santos Tour Down Under event is a milestone for our State that certainly calls for a celebration as it will showcase South Australia at its best shining bright in summer and share the best our state has to offer, from spectacular coastlines to renowned wine regions and the tranquillity of the Adelaide Hills," Minister Bettison said.
"The Santos Tour Down Under is returning bigger and better, this time, with the women's race elevated to the UCI Women's WorldTour and we couldn't be more thrilled."
Its latest three stages will see aggressive sprints, climbs and will include the notorious Corkscrew.
The race was planned by Race Director Stuart O'Grady along with Assistant Race Directors, Annette Edmondson and Carlee Taylor.
Annette Edmondson said looks forward to international racing returning to her home state.
"It will be a big moment to have the first ever UCI Women's WorldTour stage race here in South Australia and to see the very best female cyclists competing across our state once again," Ms Edmondson said.
"We have worked to create a race that will excite and challenge the peloton but also deliver an entertaining experience for spectators, and I can't wait to see how the riders tackle each stage."
The Santos Tour Down Under is taking place in Adelaide and regional South Australia from January 13-22 2023. It will feature nine days of elite racing for men and women.
2023 SANTOS TOUR DOWN UNDER WOMEN'S STAGES:
Saturday 14 January
Sunday 15 January
Monday 16 January
Tuesday 17 January
For more information please visit tourdownunder.com.au.
