The 2023 Women's Santos Tour Down Under race will feature a Fleurieu Peninsula stage

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:29am
The Fleurieu stage of the Women's Tour Down Under will see a Glenelg to Aldinga, 110.4km leg and it's set to be a sprinter's dream. Picture: Supplied.

The 2023 Women's Santos Tour Down Under race will make its debut at the highest level of international competition and will feature a stage in the Fleurieu Peninsula.

Journalist

