Alexandrina Council are set to consider a new lease agreement with Fulham Funerals which will give the company a reflection room, rather than a funeral home.
The consideration will give Fulham Funeral the ability to provide families a place to remember their late loved one overlooking the Murray River on Level one of the Goolwa Aquatic Building.
The 'national first' reflection room idea has created widespread debate and Alexandrina Council are encouraging community members to have their say on the proposal.
With the council currently in caretaker mode, the matter, report and submissions will not be considered until the newly appointed council members are elected after the November 2022 elections are held.
There has been a mixed reaction to the proposed plan on social media with community members having their say.
"What a beautiful idea, a reflection room to celebrate, remember and share stories of those we love. And the opportunity for community events/hire with reflection themes is great," one member said.
Another Facebook user said, "What a disgrace all that money poured into a wonderful facility around 10 years ago only to be run down for various reasons."
One community member had a definitive stance on the issue.
"It's definitely a NO from me. There will be lots of noise from the boating crowds, so it's not a good choice. We all understand about funerals, but with the coffee place as well that area is a happy place, and should remain so."
Community members can have their say at: https://mysay.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/fulhamdraftlease
Feedback via the online survey will be open until 5pm on Friday, October 7, 2022.
