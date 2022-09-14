House of the Week | Views, location, comfort

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
If you've ever considered having a coastal lifestyle, then this is your sign to buy.
This property would suit a variety of buyers. It has either a lock up and leave appeal or a sit back, relax and enjoy the low maintenance lifestyle one, all while taking in the amazing views of Petrel cove and the Bluff.
The home features four bedrooms. The main one has walk in robe and ensuite. The second and third bedrooms both have built-in-robes, with carpet throughout all of them.
The kitchen has extensive cupboards, walk in pantry and easy clean tiles. The meals and family room area at the rear of the home looks out onto the enclosed alfresco deck area.
The home has ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and insulation to ceiling and external walls, so you can guarantee it stays warm in winter and cool in summer.
There's a double garage fully enclosed with rear entrance to backyard, a well-established garden front and rear, featuring fruit trees and lots of flowering natives. The rear garden is fully fenced and has an irrigation system installed.
Nicely nestled in a well-established part of Encounter Bay with amazing views, it's only a short drive to the esplanade, boat ramp and the Bluff. A five minute drive into Victor Harbor and one and a half hours to Adelaide.
