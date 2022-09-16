The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Our Business

Last bank in Yankalilla region set to close its doors

By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Yankalilla Bank SA branch will permanently close on December 9. Picture by Sophie Conlon

Residents in Yankalilla and surrounding districts are furious that before the year is up they will no longer have any local banking options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.