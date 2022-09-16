Residents in Yankalilla and surrounding districts are furious that before the year is up they will no longer have any local banking options.
The last remaining bank branch in the region, Yankalilla Bank SA, is set to permanently shut its doors from December 9.
A Bank SA spokesperson said as more customers chose to bank digitally they were "Investing in services to complement how our customers choose to bank."
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell was furious with the company's decision to close the branch.
"This is why people hate banks. They make billions of dollars in profits each year and then treat their customers with contempt," he said.
Much of the community was in agreement with Mr Bignell, with residents labelling the closure "bull" and calling for a community banking option to move into town.
Cheryl said the closure was ridiculous, and encouraged residents to sign up to a community banking option in hopes of one opening in the region.
Evie said it would be inconvenient for people to have to drive to Victor Harbor, at least 30kms, to fulfil their banking needs.
This was a thought echoed by Mr Bignell, who was concerned for people who would not be able to make the trip.
"I'd love these banking executives to come down here and face up to the elderly, the sick and the people who have no way of leaving the town to do their banking," he said.
"I hope they go home to their families and look them in the eye and say: 'I stopped a man without transport, without a computer and with an incurable disease from being able to access money today'."
The Bank SA spokesperson said closing a branch was a difficult decision and there were a number of ways customers would be supported.
"Declining customer use of branches means that in some instances, we may take a difficult decision to leave a branch location," the spokesperson said.
"In these instances, we continue to support our customers by expanding access via Bank@Post, telephone, mobile and virtual banking.
"We take steps to ensure customers are notified in advance about the changes and are directly connected with the services they need to continue to do their banking."
Scott deLaine said he only dealt in cash and did not do transactions via digital banking.
"I buy everything in cash, like my grandfather said back in the day, 'All languages speak in cash'," he said.
"They wanted to go digital, that's why [they're closing], it's crap.
"There's a lot of old people here who go into the bank with a book, they don't have a card."
Mr Bignell said banks should be able to sustain themselves in rural towns and should not receive government funding to service regional customers.
"I hope they all rot in hell, every single banker who ever wiped a bank branch out of a rural town and community," he said.
The Bank SA spokesperson said those who needed assistance could visit the branch before the closure to get assistance during the transition period.
They said Bank SA services would also be available at the Yankalilla Post Shop via Bank@Post.
"We will continue to support our customers in Yankalilla and will work with the District Council of Yankalilla to offer community educational services as needed. Customers can also call us on 13 13 76 to talk to one of our bankers," the spokesperson said.
The District Council of Yankalilla was contacted.
