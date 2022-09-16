With the announcement of a one off public holiday for the late Queen Elizabeth II, Fleurieu Peninsula based businesses are divided on whether it's a deserving day.
The Times hit the streets of Port Elliot and asked several businesses their thoughts on the public holiday which included: public holiday rates, employee time off, tourism and if the day was warranted.
General Manager of The Chicken Run, Barry Beckett wasn't for the public holiday.
"I tend to have a dim view on a lot of public holidays as it is,"Mr Beckett said.
"Bless her, but we don't know the Queen personally. A public holiday for that purpose, I think that's a little much. I don't begrudge my staff their payments, but when it's not going to be a part of a long weekend, it won't have the tourist return.
"It'll make it quite difficult to make money because of the public holiday. But, we'll be open and I'll pay my staff their entitled rates."
Store Manager of The Port Elliot Friendly Grocer, Nick Vincent said either way, they'll be open.
"We're only shut on Christmas Day as we're a central business, we just stay open," Mr Vincent said.
"We're lucky because I can run this shop with one person. I don't think it's going to affect us. I'll still have my staff on and if there's a tourism boost due to the public holiday, great.
"I can see if restaurants and bars in the area aren't for it as they need at least six or seven staff members on, so I understand if they shut. They'll lose money. We'll be open and our staff will be here."
Benjamin Hewett, owner of Yeo Haus & Paradise Plant Club will be open, but will have his attention on mourning a late, great Australian cornerstone figure.
'It's going to be business as usual for us and we'll be paying our staff their rewards rate," Mr Hewett said.
"But, we won't be here supporting the Queen. It's business as usual for us. If staff choose to work it, they should be rewarded.
"They're doing me a favour by being here. This is a tourism town, we should be open. People shut thinking they're going to lose money. We'll be mourning the late Jack Charles. That's more fitting for us."
Several other businesses were contacted for comment, but couldn't due to managers not in store or declined to comment.
