Festival of Nature brings a week of educational excitement to Fleurieu Coast

It will be a week of excitement for those in the Yankalilla region with the Festival of Nature kicking off and bringing dozens of fun and educational activities to the region.
There will be daily activities from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 25, including nature walks, workshops, and informative talks.
The festival is run in partnership by the District Council of Yankalilla and the Fleurieu Environment Centre and both parties are excited for it to return.
There will be 30 events through the week, with prices ranging from free, a small fee, and up to $200.
Centre coordinator Maddie Maguire said one of the main events would be the Outdoor Adventure and Eco Expo, held on Sunday, September 18, at the Normanville Village Green.
"To kick off the festival, we will have all kinds of different stall holders, people running workshops about gardening, marine education workshops, hooded plover information. The Environment Centre is running a number of kids nature play craft activities as well as some sustainable living workshops," she said.
"We will also have some local producers selling their goods, and throughout the day we will have local musicians, Phil and Wendy playing some music."
Ms Maguire said the festival was about helping the community connect with the environment.
"It's about engaging the community with the natural environment and just helping them to understand the important aspects of the natural world here and look at all the different ways they can learn about it," she said.
"A big part of the festival is also about helping people learn new skills and gain a better understanding of different aspects of the environment."
Ms Maguire said each year the events changed and this year she was excited for all the great activities in store.
"We are running 10 events during the festival that will help attendees engage in the natural world and learn about the importance of protecting the unique environment of the Fleurieu Peninsula," she said.
"Our events include opportunities for the community and visitors to learn about the native flora and fauna of the region, the cultural heritage of this land and how we can all connect to, care for and regenerate the natural world even in our own backyards.
"There is quite a diversity of things we cover."
Ms Maguire said she was proud that this year First Nation education events were included in the schedule, with the Southern Elders Weaving Group sharing their skills and stories during a weaving workshop and Ramindjeri Ngarrindjeri Elder Mark Koolmatrie guiding a cultural walk and talk in Deep Creek Conservation Park.
She said she was most looking forward to the butterfly walks, being run at Carrickalinga and Cape Jervis.
"I think one of the most exciting events that is happening in this festival is the guided butterfly walk," she said.
"There are some particularly important biodiversity hot spots in those two locations that have some habitat for native butterflies which are becoming more and more rare, so it's wonderful that we have got an entomologist coming to share some information about why those habitats are important and how we can help provide habitat for native butterflies."
There have been a few changes to the program with a public holiday scheduled for Thursday, September 22. Nature Journaling with Wattle and Wonder and the Amaroo Farm Visit has been cancelled, the Coastal Gardens Workshop has been rescheduled to September 29, and the Guided Bird Watching Walk will go ahead as planned.
For more information and for a list of events visit https://www.visitfleurieucoast.com.au/events/festival-of-nature
