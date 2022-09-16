The Times

University of Adelaide researchers are tracking Coorong pelicans to see how they use the Coorong and wetlands

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
September 16 2022 - 6:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Adelaide researchers are tracking Coorong pelicans to see how they use the Coorong and wetlands. Picture: Supplied.

Coorong pelicans have had Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers attatched so their movements can be tracked around South Australia's Coorong and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.