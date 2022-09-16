Coorong pelicans have had Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers attatched so their movements can be tracked around South Australia's Coorong and beyond.
The pelicans have been tagged so that researchers from University of Adelaide can fill the gaps of understanding the Coorong, to help protect its ecological character and develop long-term management solutions to improve its environmental condition.
Dr Rowan Mott and Dr Thomas Prowse have attached GPS trackers to pelicans to understand how these iconic birds use the Coorong and wetlands throughout South Australia and Australia.
"GPS trackers are a huge improvement on traditional bird banding methods, providing much more detailed information about bird movement," Dr Mott said.
"The data the satellite tags collect can show how far pelicans move, what areas of the Coorong they like to use, and how long they spend in these areas.
"We are able to receive an update on a bird's location every 15 minutes, and so we can discover exactly where a bird is spending most of its time and why those areas are of such importance to the birds."
The team have tagged both breeding and non-breeding pelicans and the results are showing some important differences in how the different groups are using the Coorong.
"The breeding pelicans are spending most of their time in the southern region of the North Lagoon of the Coorong, flying back and forth from their breeding sites in the South Lagoon," Dr Prowse said.
"Conditions in the North Lagoon support more of the fish species that pelicans feed on, and so they spend much of their time feeding there, typically travelling no further than 50 km from the breeding site.
"In contrast, the non-breeding pelicans are spending their time across a much wider area of the North Lagoon, Murray Mouth estuary and parts of Lake Alexandrina and Lake Albert. They tend not to spend much time in the South Lagoon, although a couple of birds have made a small number of visits to the breeding colony at North Pelican Island."
Not all the tracked birds stayed in the Coorong region: One pelican travelled much farther afield, reaching the Gulf of Carpentaria on the northern coast of Australia, some 3,000 km north of the Coorong.
The bird flew across five states and territories to get there, staying in the far north for less than a month before turning south again.
The pelican then made a four-month stopover near Birdsville in South Australia before meandering back to the Coorong. This bird travelled more than 16,000 km over the nine month period that the tracking device has been attached.
"Despite the challenges of tagging these birds, our results are highlighting the critical importance of the Coorong to both breeding and non-breeding pelicans, as well as the importance and availability of wetland areas throughout South Australia and beyond," Dr Mott said.
The research team have also studied the importance of smaller wetlands beyond the Coorong for supporting bird populations when conditions in the Coorong are not ideal for key waterbird species.
This Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin research program led by the Goyder Institute for Water Research was completed at the end of June 2022.
