I am passionate about our community and giving voice to the people who live and work here.
Community thrives when local businesses, families, and older people thrive.
With my energy for community engagement, my ability to deliberate over complex issues and my strong communication skills, I will work to represent your views and priorities to achieve the best outcomes for our region.
My passions are to promote local heritage and Indigenous culture, boost local business, lean into our housing crisis, actively prepare our region for climate change and to reduce council debt.
Being a qualified health professional, raising my young children here and actively participating in our community gives insight and drive to my commitment.
I ran in our recent state election as the independent candidate for Finniss as I believe in our region.
It is a wonderful place with incredible people. I look forward to working for you.
Please email LouiseNicholson@internode.on.net or call me on 0401184628.
I take responsibility for the content of this profile
I do not live in the ward
I am not a member of a political party
