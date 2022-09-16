It has been a great privilege to serve you as Mayor for the past eight years and four years previously as councillor.
During this period I have given my time, energy and passion to the role. I have gained a valuable depth of experience and a deep understanding of community aspirations.
My passion is as strong as ever, I will continue to give everything that I have to the role.
I love this region. It has been my home for 30 years, three generations of my family live here and I want to see the region develop in a way that doesn't diminish the natural beauty, community spirit and relaxed lifestyle that we all enjoy.
There is a reason that we choose to live here, let's build a strong, sustainable and resilient economy whilst preserving what we value, for future generations.
We have some fully funded projects to complete, however it is now time to concentrate on our core business, delivering a high level of service while creating efficiencies and reducing debt.
Find out more: www.keithjparkes.com
Contact details 0408 818 663
I take responsibility for the content of the profile
I live in the council area
I am not a member of a political party
