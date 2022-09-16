The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina Council Mayoral candidate Keith Parkes will look to return to his position as mayor in this November Council Election

By Keith Parkes
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith Parkes will be running for Alexandrina Mayor on the upcoming November Council Elections. Picture: Supplied.

It has been a great privilege to serve you as Mayor for the past eight years and four years previously as councillor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.