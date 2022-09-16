Goolwa based Fleurieu Distillery have had major success at the 2022 Tasting Australia Spirit Awards, winning three big awards.
On Friday, September 16 the local distillers won the Best Whisky, Innovation Award and overall Best Distiller.
Fleurieu Distillery was one of 77 distillers in the country to enter the prestigious awards.
READ MORE:
Award winners were selected after three days of intensive tasting by a panel of expert judges from around the nation.
Their Never a Dull Moment, described as lively, and sweet with a depth of flavour, and their Country To Coast #3 secured the Best Distiller Award.
While Country To Coast #3 snapped up the Innovation Award and the Best Whiskey.
These awards add to the companies success, having won Tasting Australia Spirit Awards in 2021, and 2019; American Distilling Institute Awards in 2021, 2020, 2019; and 2018; and Australian Distilled Spirit Awards in 2019 and 2018
Head judge Ollie Margan said the Australian distilling industry is one of the most diverse in the world and the Tasting Australia Spirit Awards recognises that ingenuity and energy.
"It is great to see the distilling industry nationally really getting behind the awards and producing and submitting such unique spirits."
State Premier Peter Malinauskas said it was fantastic to see so many South Australian distillers recognised among our country's best; as innovators and leaders in one of Australia's fastest growing industries.
"The Tasting Australia Spirit Awards present a real opportunity for distillers to showcase their product on the national stage," he said.
"It is fantastic to host such a significant competition here in South Australia, celebrating the innovation of the spirits industry nationally."
Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said the winners of these awards were a testament to the state's world-class food and beverage sector.
"Our state's distilleries are fast becoming tourism drawcards and this program helps raise their profile to the nation and put them on the map," she said.
2022 Tasting Australia Spirit Awards presented by Master Cask award winners:
For the full list of Tasting Australia Spirit Award winners, visit tastingaustralia.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.