Re-opening Strathalbyn Abattoir could see awards flow into region

Regional Development Australia Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island have been listed as finalists in the National Economic Development 2022 Awards for Excellence for their work towards re-opening the Strathalbyn abattoir.
They are hoping to win in the category of Economic Development Through Partnerships and Collaboration.
When the abattoir closed in December 2020 the RDA took an interest to ensure future operation and formed the Fleurieu Community Co-operative to help achieve that, and now they have- with the abattoir having undergone renovations, it is set to open late September.
Read more:
The extensive collaboration resulted in formal partnerships with more than 100 co-op members representing the entire red meat supply chain.
After engaging with the landowner and establishing an interest in leasing the facility, they undertook extensive research into the most suitable operating model, followed by feasibility studies to run a co-operative owned abattoir.
Director RDA Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island, Mr Stephen Shotton said they were proud, not only to have made the list of finalists, but to have played such an instrumental role in ensuring the future of the Strathalbyn abattoir for the region.
"Fleurieu Community Co-operative is a solution designed to overcome several headwinds for livestock producers keen to run a paddock to plate business model including the ongoing loss of local kill facilities, resultant increased logistics costs with greater distances to abattoirs, and inability to retain provenance in the kill and processing chain," he said.
"Besides solving those issues, a co-operative model brings many advantages to the table including democratic ownership and control with owner or service orientation rather than an investor or dividend-driven orientation."
The economic benefits to the community and region from the re-opening of the Strathalbyn abattoir extend beyond the initial ambitions of the project to include:
Mr Shotton said with only three livestock slaughtering operators in Australia making up almost 50 per cent of the industry's revenue, and both the Kangaroo Island and Normanville abattoirs having been closed, RDA AHFKI realised the importance of maintaining a local abattoir in the region.
"This builds a higher level of service, improved economic protection, and increased farm income," he said.
"RDA AHFKI is pleased to be recognised for the work it supported and undertook in the development of the Fleurieu Community Cooperative.
"Without RDA AHFKI influence, the Strathalbyn Abattoir would likely have stayed closed at the disadvantage of the regions livestock producers."
Winners will be announced at the National Economic Awards for Excellence Gala, to be held at Luna Park in Sydney on Thursday, October 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.