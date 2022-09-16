The Times
Re-opening Strathalbyn Abattoir could see awards flow into region

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 16 2022 - 8:37am, first published 7:48am
Fleurieu Community Co-op members at an abattoir investment information session. Picture supplied

Regional Development Australia Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island have been listed as finalists in the National Economic Development 2022 Awards for Excellence for their work towards re-opening the Strathalbyn abattoir.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

