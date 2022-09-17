The Times
Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks have taken two out of three of their grand finals and McLaren Eagles have had the perfect season

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 17 2022 - 7:59am, first published 7:58am
PERFECTION: The McLaren Eagles have gone undefeated throughout the 2022 season and topped it off by bringing home the premiership for the first time since 2003. Picture: Matt Welch.

The day that community football legends are made has seen champions forever etched in history on their beloved club's wall.

