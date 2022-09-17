The day that community football legends are made has seen champions forever etched in history on their beloved club's wall.
In a wild and windy affair, the Great Southern Football League Grand Finals have been held at Goolwa Oval and the sweet taste of victory has been had, along with the bitterly disappointing feeling of defeat.
Goolwa Football Club had the honour of hosting the 2022 Great Southern Football League Grand Finals and Goolwa oval was brimming at the gills before 9am.
Kicking off the day was the Junior Colts Grand Final which saw the Strathalbyn Roosters face off with the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks.
The Mudlarks were looking for their first ever Junior Colts Premiership and Starthalbyn were hungry for one as well.
The wind played a major factor and the heavy rains had the ground very slippery, not just for the players, but spectators as well.
At the final siren, it was the mighty Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks claiming their first ever Junior Colts Premiership over Strathalbyn, 6.10 (46) to 4.4 (28).
Great Southern Football League President Terry Corcoran commended the young players on their hard efforts in trying conditions.
"Congratulations to both teams playing in these windy conditions," Mr Corcoran said.
"Myponga, congratulations on your first ever Junior Colts Premiership, well done!"
Myponga/Sellicks coach, Adam Alldritt said it felt great to get the job done on the big stage.
"Strath is by the far the hardest team we've had to beat this year," Mr Alldritt said.
"Congratulations to Strathalbyn on their great season. The support that Myponga has given us this season is incredible and it's awesome to be a part of the club.
"We worked so hard to be here and it feels bloody great to get the job done!"
The Senior Colts showdown mimicked the juniors with the same two clubs going to battle.
Strathalbyn and Myponga saw a very big, dark cloud hover over them in the first quarter. As the strong wind and light rain arrived, the Roosters put the jets on in the first and looked everywhere over the ground.
They held a three goal lead at the end of the first. 3,1 (19) to 0.1 (1).
The sunshine began to appear and so did Myponga's energy level. They began to make some headway into Strath's lead.
They slotted themselves 2.4 (16) heading to the halftime break, but the Roosters held firm and kept the lead 4.3 (27).
In a fierce third quarter, the wind was playing a major factor and affected several shots for both teams.
Both teams were showing a lot of passion and the tensions were high. Heading into the final term it was Myponga trailing 3.7 (25) to 5.7 (37).
The final term saw Myponga push their hardest, but unable to convert the opportunities to take the lead.
An absolutely clutch goal by Rooster, William Sherriff sealed the deal and lifted Strath's defensive intensity to finish out the game.
As the final siren sounded, it was the mighty Roosters claiming a 7.7 (49) to 5.10 (40) Senior Colts Premiership.
Rooster, Jack Gilbert received the Barry Clarke Best on Ground medal.
Strathalbyn Coach, Sam Sherriff reflected on the tough times and was immensely proud of his team.
"We began training before Christmas and we've put a lot of hard work in," Mr Sherriff said.
"Our hearts have been broken before, but this time we've put in a lot of bloody hard work and got the win! I'm so proud of you all."
In the Reserves Grand Final, it was the Willunga Demons going to battle with Myponga/Sellicks who were looking to go back-to-back.
With Myponga having three teams in Grand Finals and their A Grade missing out on the Grand Final by a point in the Prelims, no matter what, it's been an excellent season for the Mudlarks.
It was a slow, grind it out first quarter that saw Myponga up by a goal at the end of the first. 1.2 (8) to 0.2 (2).
The second quarter revved up and so did the Mudlarks. With spattering rain re-appearing, conditions were greasy and keeping hold of possession was difficult.
Halftime score saw Myponga on top 2.2 (14) to 1.6 (7).
A courageous mark in the third quarter by Mudlark, Ben Hutchinson saw him rewarded with a 50 metre penalty and once he slotted it through the big sticks, he was up and about and had his team amped.
Myponga owned the third and by the three quarter time siren, Myponga was clicking on all cylinders on 5.5 (35) to 1.7 (13).
Mentioning Meatloaf on a grand final day could be considered a cardinal sin in the footy world, but he said it best when he sang "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" and that's exactly what the Myponga/Sellick Mudlarks did these grand finals.
The smallest club in the competition took home the Reserves Grand Final win and two out of three of their squads competing took home hardware.
Mudlarks Reserves get the win and go back-to-back! 6.5 (41) to 2.7 (19).
It was the McLaren Eagles looking for a perfect season against the Willunga Demons searching to defeat the unblemished Eagles in grand final glory.
The big dance kicked off at 2:30pm and in a tight first, the Eagles had their chances in front of goal, but when the first quarter siren sounded, the Dees were hanging around and looking tough. The Dees only trailled by four points. 2.4 (16) to 2.0 (12).
In the second, the heavens opened up and the rain began to pour. The wind was ice cold and maybe some of the boys wished they'd worn a long sleeve, but when that halftime siren sounded, it was the Eagles clenched onto a small lead, 3.9 (27) to 3.2 (20).
The rains subsided in the third quarter and it was still a tight affair. McLaren had a lot more opportunities, but Willunga were doing enough to keep in touch.
Heading into the final quarter it was still anyone's game, but Willunga would need to split the big sticks a few times. 6.9 (45) to 4.3 (27)
Like we've seen all season from the Eagles, when it gets tough, they get going. The McLaren Eagles put on the jets in the fourth and sprinted away to a 11.13 (79) 5.5 (35) victory over Willunga.
This is the first time since 2003 that the Eagles have won it all and captain, Brett Ellis was ecstatic and humble in victory.
"Willunga, you are the bench mark of the competition and we strive to play like you," Ellis said.
"You guys will be here for a very long time. We have nothing but respect for you and the club.
"This has been five years of absolute hard work and it's a bloody sweet feeling!"
Luke Mitton won Best On Ground for McLaren.
The Times would like to congratulate all the team who competed in the grand final. It was a pleasure to report on your achievements. Here's to a even better 2023 season!
