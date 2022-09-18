Man seriously injured after Harley Davidson accident

A man sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to Flinders Medical Centre after he was involved in a motorbike accident at Tooperang
Emergency services were called to Bull Creek Road, Tooperang, about 1.40pm on Sunday, September 18, after reports of a crash between two Harley Davidson motorbikes.
The 62-year-old man from Gilles Plains was seriously injured, while the second rider, a 49-year-old man from Sellicks Beach, was not injured.
Bull Creek Road was closed for several hours while Major Crash Investigators examined the scene.
