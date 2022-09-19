The future of the Great Southern Football League was on show in the biggest game of the season.
Kicking off the day was the Junior Colts Grand Final which saw the Strathalbyn Roosters face off with the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks.
The Mudlarks were looking for their first ever Junior Colts Premiership and Starthalbyn were hungry for one as well.
The wind played a major factor and the heavy rains had the ground very slippery, not just for the players, but spectators as well.
At the final siren, it was the mighty Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks claiming their first ever Junior Colts Premiership over Strathalbyn, 6.10 (46) to 4.4 (28).
