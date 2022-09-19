The Senior Colts showdown mimicked the juniors with the same two clubs going to battle.
Strathalbyn and Myponga saw a very big, dark cloud hover over them in the first quarter. As the strong wind and light rain arrived, the Roosters put the jets on in the first and looked everywhere over the ground.
They held a three goal lead at the end of the first. 3,1 (19) to 0.1 (1).
The sunshine began to appear and so did Myponga's energy level. They began to make some headway into Strath's lead.
They slotted themselves 2.4 (16) heading to the halftime break, but the Roosters held firm and kept the lead 4.3 (27).
In a fierce third quarter, the wind was playing a major factor and affected several shots for both teams.
Both teams were showing a lot of passion and the tensions were high. Heading into the final term it was Myponga trailing 3.7 (25) to 5.7 (37).
The final term saw Myponga push their hardest, but unable to convert the opportunities to take the lead.
An absolutely clutch goal by Rooster, William Sherriff sealed the deal and lifted Strath's defensive intensity to finish out the game.
As the final siren sounded, it was the mighty Roosters claiming a 7.7 (49) to 5.10 (40) Senior Colts Premiership.
Rooster, Jack Gilbert received the Barry Clarke Best on Ground medal.
Party time for the Strathalbyn Rooster's Senior Colts squad. Picture: Matt Welch.
Strathalbyn Coach, Sam Sherriff reflected on the tough times and was immensely proud of his team.
"We began training before Christmas and we've put a lot of hard work in," Mr Sherriff said.
"Our hearts have been broken before, but this time we've put in a lot of bloody hard work and got the win! I'm so proud of you all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.