The Times

Brad Ruge and Nelson Depledge have taken home the Mens Foursomes Championship

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swing while your winning as Brad Ruge, Dean Towill (club captain) and Nelson Depledge

One due was all smiles as they took out the Victor Harbor Golf Club's Men's Foursomes Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.