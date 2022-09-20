One due was all smiles as they took out the Victor Harbor Golf Club's Men's Foursomes Championship.
The event was held on Sunday, September 11 and was a 36 hole honour board event.
Winners.
Nelson Depledge and Brad Ruge.
Runners up
Dean Towill and Ben Astbury.
Net winners
David Proud and Bob Insch.
Runners up
Grant Walker and Ken Ruge.
All results from Saturday September 10,
Victor Harbor Golf Club: Stableford: Grade A: K Turner 38, G Trueman 37, T Tillson 34, P Thurlow 34, G Hodge 34, A Rix 34, K Edwards 33, B Ruge 33, M Howard 33, T Hancock 33, B Huxtable 33. Grade B: G Hayford 41, G Brereton 39, J Hawkins 36, J Martin 36, P Rix 36, J Evans 35, M Lunniss 35, S Hincksman 35, R Parkes 34, P Judd 34, P Jenkins 33. Grade C: R Roy 38, R George 37, J Convery 36, R Parkyn 34, R Hill 34, R Clewlow 34, D McEachern 33, C Allen 33, J Turner 32, R Madley 31, B Squire 31.
Ladies Stableford: Grade A: L Harris 35, D Moore 33, A Maddern 31, S Bastian 28, D Stock 27, B Blacket 24. Grade B: L Stratfold 37, H Doolette 34, J Hamilton 33, J Parsons 33, A Hanlon 32, M John 31. Grade C: K Watson 32, C Forster 30, C Rebbeck 29, C Squire 28, R Hage 28, R Kingston 27.
All results from Saturday, September 17
Victor Harbor Golf Club : Par: Grade A: M Howard +1, T Tillson 0, D Hollis -1, M Robinson -1, R Lewis -1, A Rix -1, B Huxtable -2, G Walker -2, K Edwards -3. Grade B: R Parkes +3, A Burnside -1, K Michelmore -1, J Grant -1, M Hatch -2, R Tuckey -2, S Potter -2, D Young -3, J Evans -3. Grade C: S White (Victor Harbor Golf Club) +2, J Convery 0, B Sparrow 0, B Insch -1, P Stock -1, T Pope (West Lakes GC) -2, T Hastings -3, J Turner -3, M Lim -3.
Ladies: Par: D Stock -2, A Hanlon -4, J Parsons -5, T Brooks -6, H Gilbert -6, J Hyde -9.
