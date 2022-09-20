With the Southern Breakers finishing up their 2022 campaign, it was one final time for teams to give it their all on the pitch.
U10 Miniroos
A great team effort for the final game of the season
Under 10's Miniroos played their final match of the season at Breakers Park against the undefeated Noarlunga United.
Southern Breakers were aware of Noarlunga's strategy to attack hard in the opening minutes with them having scored three goals in the first five minutes in round one.
Southern Breakers defended strong from the beginning, making it difficult for Noarlunga United to score an opening goal.
Luke Greasley, Lincoln Jamieson and Indigo Grocke forced the Noarlunga forwards out wide making it more difficult for them to get near the goal and Jaxson Micklethwaite making some good saves.
Towards the end of the first half, Noarlunga's persistence paid off with them scoring and the teams entered half time with a score of 0-1.
Southern Breakers continued to play brilliantly as a team with Ruby Keam, pushing the ball up towards Breakers forward player, Hunter Hogan.
Braxton Engleson applied some fancy foot work to weave around the opposition.
There were a few attempts at goal but unfortunately couldn't get the ball past the goalkeeper. Ajay Kolarik, Phoenix Giltinan, Harvey Rowlands and Flynn Bicknell communicated well in mid-field and confidently challenged for the ball.
Noarlunga United scored two more goals in the second half making the final score 0-3.
The Under 10's have had a fantastic season developing their skills, playing as a team, and never giving up. Thank you for a fantastic season kid and we hope to see you back next year.
U11 Miniroos
Under 11's - 18 September 2022
The last game for the season the Southern Breakers Under 11 Boys played at home at Breakers Park against Noarlunga United. This game kicked off at an 10:00am.
Breakers fielded an effective team, with Jaxson Micklethwaite filling in for goalie again.
This allowed strategic use of our players with a couple on the bench.
A strong start was made by Breakers, starting with an exceptional pass by Hunter Griffith into open space for Will Morris to open up the scoresheet.
End of first half, Breakers 3, Noarlunga 0.
The second half of the game, followed a similar trend to the first half, with the opposition this time finding the back of the net.
Notably, a spectacular goal by Levi Weedon to maintain the goal buffer that Breakers built in the first half. Final scores: Breakers 6, Noarlunga 3.
Breaker goals: Will Morris, 4, Levi Weedon, Milan Ferraro, 1. Fantastic and great effort by all players with our last game. Go Breakers!
