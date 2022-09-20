The Times

The Southern Breakers have completed their 2022 season in style

By Sarah Bicknell and Eion Williamson
Updated September 20 2022 - 3:15am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Under 11 teams were all smiles after their final game or 2022. Great stuff team! Picture, Supplied.

With the Southern Breakers finishing up their 2022 campaign, it was one final time for teams to give it their all on the pitch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.