For Encounter Bay Bowling Club their games have seen sun, cloud, wind and calm all in one afternoon!
Thursday, September 15 Social Bowls was well patronised despite the weather forecast.
The winners were Max Davey,Ken Jarvis and Ann Pearl on 33 plus 22.
Second was Barry Hamilton, Jean Jackson and Jan Bakker on 32 plus 17.
Third were Randall Rabone, Pat O'Connell and Daryl Earl on 32 plus 12.
The club also welcomed Geoff Voss ,a visitor from Victoria and new member Gayle McGuirk.
Saturday, September 17, the Social Bowls were cancelled due to the rainy weather, but the Pennant Trials went ahead between showers.
Bowls season is starting!
Encounter Bay is running Men's Monthly Pairs on the first Wednesday of each month with a 10am start. Players will play two games then a light lunch. First competition Wednesday, October 5.
We are also running Men's Monthly Triples on the fourth Wednesday of the month with a similar format.
First competition will roll on Wednesday, October 26.
Anyone interested in making up a team for either competition please contact Geoff Berg on 0415411474.
On the second Wednesday of each month the Ladies Monthly Triples are held.
Format is two games, commencing at 10am then a light lunch to follow.
First competition starts on Wednesday, October 12. Please contact Jill Horner on 0488648885 to enter a team
We also have Ladies Pink Fours Day fast approaching . This is a great fundraiser for Breast Cancer to be held on Monday, October 31.
Teams of four Ladies dressed in pink, lunching in a pink themed Club House and playing two games of bowls is a wonderful sight and a fun day
Please contact Heather Cochrane on 0417665329 to enter a team.
