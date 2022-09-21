Successful Pink Day at Victor Harbor Golf Club

About $5500 was raised for the Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation's Women's Cancer Support Group, when South Coast Realty hosted one of their regular Pink Days at the Victor Harbor Golf Club.
On Friday, September 16, 110 players teed off in wet, wild and windy conditions to raise funds for the local cancer group.
South Coast Realty director Rob Heaslip, who organised the day, said it was great to have so many people out to celebrate the cause.
"This is about our sixth or seventh Pink Day," he said.
He said the money would support local women who go through breast cancer, before, during and after their treatments, and it also would help the family members who help in carer roles.
"Overall it's been good, to get 110 people out in these conditions, it stands the test that people are always looking to do things for a worthy cause," he said.
Victor Harbor Golf Club president Heather Haselgrove said they were proud to be able to host events like this.
"One of our aims in our strategic plan is to become part of the Southern Fleurieu community so holding events like this is how we demonstrate that we are a part of the community," she said.
She said it was important for the club to support their sponsors and give back to community groups.
Ms Haselgrove said she had seen family, friends, and club members struggle through cancer and thought the day was a great way to support the local cancer foundation.
Scores were:
Another Pink Golf Day will be held at the Yankalilla Golf Club on Friday, October 7. For information and to get involved, email rob.heaslip@screalty.com.au by September 30.
