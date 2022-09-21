The Times
We Were at

Successful Pink Day at Victor Harbor Golf Club

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:48am, first published 12:30am
About $5500 was raised for the Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation's Women's Cancer Support Group, when South Coast Realty hosted one of their regular Pink Days at the Victor Harbor Golf Club.

SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

