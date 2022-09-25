As the state election is now long in the distance of our social rear-view mirror, The Times spoke with Member for Finniss David Basham about his first 100 days as an elected member.
When questioned on what Mr Basham wants to achieve with his time at the helm, and what he's achieved in his first 100 days, he said it was a difficult position.
"While in Opposition I will work with my colleagues to hold the Government to account and advocate for the people of my electorate," Mr Basham said.
"The future of Finniss is bright as always because it is filled with opportunity and people who are invested in their community. It is a great part of the state to live in regardless of government."
It's still early with newly elected Labor government, but Mr Basham doesn't think the current government is delivering.
"You will note that the current government is not delivering its election promises, and will not be able to because they have overpromised without due consideration to regions and what grows community and economics," Mr Basham said.
"It pains me to see the good work for developing our region over the past four years has come to a standstill and future funding non-existent."
For people within the region with problems, Mr Basham has urged people to voice their concerns with him.
"As elected member I will represent my constituents and urge them to contact my office or make use of my regular "coffee catchups" to talk to me about concerns and interest," Mr Basham said.
