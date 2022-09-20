The Times

Discover what's on around the Fleurieu from September 22.

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated September 21 2022 - 12:35am, first published September 20 2022 - 11:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Find fresh produce at the Willunga Farmers Market. File picture

BIRDWATCING WALK

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.