BIRDWATCING WALK
Festival of Nature
Thursday, September 22, 10-11am, Ingalalla Falls, Hay Flat. Join an informal guided tour at Ingalalla waterfall to see, hear and understand the range of bird species that call the forest home. More information https://www.visitfleurieucoast.com.au/guided-birdwatching-walk
BUTTERFLY WALK
Festival of Nature
Friday, September 23, 10am-12noon Carrickalinga Sands Beach Car Park. Join a guided tour of the Normanville Dunes to look for local native butterflies. Information https://www.visitfleurieucoast.com.au/normanville-butterfly-walk
MARKET FRESH
Willunga Farmers Market
Saturday, September 24, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region's fresh produce. Information https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au/
SPINNING AND WEAVING
South Coast Spinners and Weavers Group
Monday, September 26, 10am-2pm at Adare Uniting Church, McCracken. A friendly group that encourages members to embrace the crafts of spinning, weaving, knitting felting, and allied textile crafts. Contact Gill Hunter 8552 1504 for information.
MUSIC CONNECTIONS
Goolwa Community Centre
Tuesday, September 27, 1.30-3.30pm at Goolwa Community Centre. Connecting with others through music, making and singing. Gold coin donation. For more information call 8555 3941
BASKET WEAVING
Friends of the Victor Harbor Library
Tuesday, September 27, 1-4pm at the Victor Harbor Library. Create a stunning basket from garden waste and recyclables. Donation to The Friends of the Victor Harbor Library appreciated.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to sophie.conlon@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication.
