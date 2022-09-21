Yankalilla District Residents Association to host Candidates Forum

The Yankalilla District Residents Association will host several residents forums so the community can get to know the people who are vying for a position on the next District Council of Yankalilla.
Association president Caroline Weatherstone said it would be a good opportunity for residents to get to know candidates and hold them accountable.
"Hopefully, if we get some fresh members [on council] they can represent our issues," she said.
Read more:
"If we have a public meeting and people ask them questions and they answer and then they don't take any notice at all of what they have previously said, then hopefully we can hold other meetings and hold them accountable."
She said the association acted as a voice for the community and brought problems in the community forward for discussion.
Mrs Weatherstone said the association had been unhappy with the way a number of issues had been handled by the current council.
"We would really like to have some candidates who can represent their voters," she said.
There will be two forums, one on Thursday, October 6 for the Light Ward candidates and one on Thursday, October 13, for the Field Ward candidates.
Mrs Weatherstone said all the candidates had been invited to attend, and she encouraged community members to come along and question their relative representatives.
She said questions should be emailed into the association before the forums and they would be read out in order they were received. Questions will only be taken from the floor if time allows.
Both events will be held at the Normanville Hotel from 6pm.
For more information or to send in a question email contact@yankalilladra.org.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.