The contractor contract for the Alexandrina Council Goolwa Wharf Precinct Revitalisation Project has seen a construction company officially announced for the role.
The Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) contract for the Goolwa Wharf Precinct Revitalisation Project has been awarded to Leed Engineering and Construction Pty Ltd.
Leed's, with the support of LCS Landscapes and Blu-Built Constructions Pty Ltd, will work collaboratively with council and key stakeholders over the next 12 weeks to plan the delivery of the Goolwa Wharf Precinct Project.
Alexandrina Council's Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Morris said it is an exciting milestone for the project and with this announcement council are moving towards construction.
"The next steps are to work closely with the key stakeholders in this pre-construction phase to develop a staging approach and timetable for the construction phase that allows continuing access by the public, maintains business operations and manages impacts from construction activities," Mr Morris said.
"We are also very conscious of the need to activate the space during construction, particularly for the upcoming SA Wooden Boat Festival in April 2023.
'The event program will be established with the newly formed committee in the coming months in a new format.
"There is a need to be mindful that some parts of the Precinct will not be available whilst the construction works are underway, however some parts will be made fully accessible and activated to really draw a crowd and welcome visitors to the Goolwa Wharf Precinct.
"We're excited about the possibilities the Precinct space can offer even while under construction."
The pre-construction approach for the Project means that priority essential asset renewal works for the Goolwa Wharf Precinct will be planned and commence soon.
This will include: the wharf decking re-construction, wharf shed remediation, Signal Point building roof remediation and enable the opportunity to expand to a fully revitalised Goolwa Wharf Precinct, if and when additional funding is available.
A key component of the ECI phase will be to look at how local companies can get involved in the construction of the works.
On ground works will commence later this year once the detailed works program is established with key stakeholders.
Visit Council's website for regular updates alexandrina.sa.gov.au/goolwawharf
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.