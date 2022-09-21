Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Leon Zarins

I must firstly thank everyone for the opportunity to represent you on Council for the last 4 years. It has certainly been a privilege.
The last 4 years have been interrupted by the Covid pandemic which has severely affected each and every one of us.
As we now foresee a reduction in the effects of this pandemic we are in a position to move forward in a positive manner.
It would again be a privilege to represent you all as an independent member of Council for the next 4 years.
If elected, I will again represent everyone in the community.
Regrettably it is not always possible to make decisions with 100% acceptance but I strive to fully evaluate all information before voting.
I stress that I am an independent candidate without any preconceived agenda and will proactively represent each and every one in Council to enable the community to move forward positively and with certainty.
Thank you
