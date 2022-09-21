Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Gavin Denton

Gavin Denton and his wife Roslyn when working, enjoyed holidaying on the Fleurieu Peninsula, once retired, deciding to live in Normanville where they are currently building a new house.
They enjoy the wildlife and picturesque countryside.
A walk on the beach at several spots along our coastline with the dog is a wonderful pastime.
At Normanville and Yankalilla, they appreciate the "old world charm " of the towns.
Historical buildings and stories of the development of the area.
Both enjoy visiting cemeteries and paying respect to early settlers.
Gavin understands tourism is vital for businesses to survive bringing in revenue and employment for residents, giving an opportunity for our young citizens to earn wages for their schooling and lifestyle.
Development is important to ensure a long-lasting future of our area, enticing families to live in our region, but care must be taken to blend old with new buildings, not looking like a futuristic scene from the Jetsons T.V animated show, and must be within our budget.
When out doorknocking the Light Ward, he met several well-informed people with ideas for our council.
Should he be elected, their input shall be called upon. Gavin Listens to you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.