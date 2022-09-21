The Times
Council Elections

Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Darryl Houston

By Darryl Houston
September 21 2022 - 5:00am
Darryl Houston

My name is Darryl Houston I have lived in Myponga for 7 years and know what a wonderful place the Fleurieu Peninsula is to live, work and raise a family.

Local News

