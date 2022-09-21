Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Darryl Houston

My name is Darryl Houston I have lived in Myponga for 7 years and know what a wonderful place the Fleurieu Peninsula is to live, work and raise a family.
I am married with two adult children and two grandchildren. I was born in Balaklava and grew up on rural properties - working in the Commonwealth Bank and finance related companies my entire life.
Currently managing our small farm and my own finance business gives me a unique set of skills and sound financial knowledge to assist our community.
I enjoy being actively involved in community organisations including Chairperson of the Myponga Hall and Myponga Progress Association.
I am especially proud of being part of the great team of volunteers that have restored the Myponga Hall so once again our community can make use of this wonderful community asset.
I understand the need for regional development through diverse initiatives, promoting community connection and strong community engagement for future growth.
My strong belief is that sound planning and good governance provides for solid long term achievements.
I am ready, willing and able to work and advocate for District Council of Yankalilla Residents to create a sustainable community that we are all proud to call home.
If elected I will work with the other elected Members for -
If you would like to contact me, please do not hesitate to reach out - Mobile 0404 064 630 Email houstondj@bigpond.com.
