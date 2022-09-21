Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Shane Grocke

My name is Shane Grocke and I have lived in Normanville since 2019, and in that time, I have been on the Yankalilla Area School Governing Council, and an admin of the Yankalilla Community Forum on Facebook.
These roles require impartiality and common sense. It has also led me to meet many great people.
I have over 25 years experience in small business, running an IT company and now also, as a Photographer.
My work has brought me across many people from small operators to large corporations, and I have learnt that respect is required no matter what.
I will act as a true representative of the community, I am always happy to meet in person to discuss matters, or alternatively via phone or e-mail. We need more transparency in the goings on in Council.
I have no allegiances with any person, group, corporation, or political party.
As a member of the Yankalilla Council, I will bring 3 main qualities, Respect, Patience, and Tenacity.
I stand for Security, Health and Finance reforms while maintaining the beauty of our area.
