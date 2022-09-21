The Times
Council Elections

Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| Shane Grocke

By Shane Grocke
September 21 2022 - 7:00am
Shane Grocke

My name is Shane Grocke and I have lived in Normanville since 2019, and in that time, I have been on the Yankalilla Area School Governing Council, and an admin of the Yankalilla Community Forum on Facebook.

