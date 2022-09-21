Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| Peter Charles

In today's political climate, it can be easy to fall into a trap and start to think from a perspective of "us versus them."
I know voters all have thoughts, fears, dreams, and life experiences that influence their opinions.
I ask the voters to bring attention to the issues that matter most to them.
Unlike state and federal Government there is no opposition so your engagement is important.
I adopted a slogan soon after being elected as Councilor in 2014: "Accept Nothing, Believe Nothing, Check Everything and Vote Cautiously!" How good would it be if all Councilors did that? How good would it be if Councilors had the skills to know what to question rather than to be led by a parade of overpriced consultants and lawyers.
I am certain of one thing, there is a magnificent line up of New Candidates - retired and semi-retired experts who are independent, professional, able and will provide a level playing field.
For the record, as Mayoral candidate I agree with all the motherhood statements made by other candidates, no need to repeat them.
A mayor can only hope to guide the members to achieve the best outcome for our community.
