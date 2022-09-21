The Times
Council Elections

Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Bronwyn Lewis

By Bronwyn Lewis
September 21 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bronwyn Lewis

It's time to put communities first - Vote for a fresh approach to Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.