Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Bronwyn Lewis

It's time to put communities first - Vote for a fresh approach to Council.
My priority as Mayor will be to listen to and always act in the best interest of all constituents.
I am really concerned for those living on fixed incomes.
Council must stop spending beyond its income: deficits add to our debt and that directly impacts the rates you pay. I aim to reduce rates and improve community services. It can be done.
With so many new Councillors standing for election, I will lead a fresh team to work together to create outcomes for all of Alexandrina.
Together working hard to provide transparency and ensure each town has a voice.
As a current Councillor, I have chaired the Public Libraries Committee and served on the Libraries Board of SA and advocated for regional funding; palliative care, affordable housing and youth literacy programs.
I am an active advocate for quality Aged Care representing Australia at Global Forums on the issues of providing for our elderly in particular, women, who very often have less through taking time to care for their families.
I'm a doer! I will be your full time Mayor, putting communities first and here for the long-haul.
