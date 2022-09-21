Yankalilla, meet your council candidates| David Olsson

I am a resident of Second Valley and our rural communities have become a major focus in my life.
With my wife Jane, I have served our local community over the last eight years as Councillor and for fourteen years as Chairman of the Second Valley Progress Association.
I am retired and formerly held the position as senior adviser in the Office of the Chief Executive, Department of Environment and Water.
I have demonstrated experience in policy, environment and business management and a strong background in working with community groups and community-led projects.
I am committed to accountable governance, efficient council services and to supporting community values and programs, and a stronger local economy.
I have a deep interest in preservation of the natural environment and heritage of our region.
I understand how important farming, tourism, small business, and the smaller villages are to the Fleurieu Coast.
It would be a privilege to be your voice again in Council and I look forward to representing you in the Field ward.
