Alexandrina, meet your council candidates| Julie Jordan

It would be a privilege to serve my community by representing you on Council.
Proud to be part of this diverse community, I believe we must work harder to engage our whole community, particularly our indigenous members.
My experience includes hospitality, business and (with tertiary/postgraduate qualifications) support and advocacy for the most vulnerable in our community, in direct-support and senior management positions.
In my professional and volunteer roles I have engaged with all levels of government and other sectors.
I am passionately committed to an open and transparent Council that seeks and values all community contributions.
A return to core values and principles, ensuring our public infrastructure is of the highest standard, our natural and built heritage is respected and enhanced, and our people are supported by high-quality services, with an equitable distribution of Council expenditure throughout the community.
Not a fan of the 'grand plans' that have brought escalating debt and unaffordable rates, I am committed to reducing our debt and rates, while prioritising much needed services.
I will work diligently to represent you to the best of my ability.
