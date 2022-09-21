Victor Harbor, meet your council candidates| John Milner

I am a recently retired Consulting Civil Engineer with engineering and economics qualifications from University of Adelaide.
My career included Project Management and Contract Administration of major infrastructure design and construction.
Project Management encompasses consideration of Time, Cost, Quality, Community, Safety and Environment.
Victor Harbor and environs has natural assets and offers a relaxed lifestyle, but to further enhance live-ability, in my view Council should focus on Community, Safety and the Environment.
I have seen evidence of rising sea level in the 65 years or so of my association with Encounter Bay.
The beach at Yilki has all but disappeared. The rock wall protection along the shoreline can only be a stop-gap measure.
The community should enjoy feeling safe in the locality.
It is notable that aged residents constitute a large proportion of the population. Their amenity could be improved by consideration of safe hard landscape features, such as good lighting, even surfaces on footpaths, reduction of trip hazards, ramps and segregation from vehicular traffic and bicycles.
I believe the functional role of a Councillor is not only a contribution to Council's efficient operation, but primarily to be an effective representative for ratepayers and residents.
